Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,120,000 after buying an additional 2,700,850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 105,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,667,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CRH by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 940,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.82. 878,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,616. CRH has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.94.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

