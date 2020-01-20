Couchain Market Capitalization Achieves $8,294.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $8,294.00 and approximately $9,141.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.05630117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128166 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain (COU) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

