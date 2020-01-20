Cortex Price Hits $0.0684 (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $10.24 million and $2.99 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0684 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, UEX, Ethfinex and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.03165507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00196987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Token Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DDEX, Bithumb, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, OKEx, CoinEx, DragonEX, Huobi, DEx.top and UEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.