Consensus Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052990 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,713.02 or 1.00475794 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00044164 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

