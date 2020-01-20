Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Hold Rating from Barclays

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Coherent from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

Get Coherent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,315. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Coherent has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $178.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Coherent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 407.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 637,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 512,094 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 134.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.