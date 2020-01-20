CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management and reducing expenses also impress. It has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. The company has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year's time. However, its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. A decline in interest earned ratio along with high debt raises financial risk.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNO. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim lowered CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

CNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 994,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,044. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 114,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

