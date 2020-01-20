Cloudbric (CLB) Price Tops $0.0012

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $594,366.00 and approximately $945.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,903,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

