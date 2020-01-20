ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of ClearStream Energy Services Inc (TSE:CSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Get ClearStream Energy Services alerts:

ClearStream Energy Services (TSE:CSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$139.53 million during the quarter.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services to the oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, power, agriculture, forestry, infrastructure, and water treatment sectors in Western Canada. It operates through Maintenance and Construction Services; and Wear, Fabrication and Transportation Services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ClearStream Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearStream Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.