Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $81.12 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.