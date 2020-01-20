Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Receives $219.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:CI traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.52. 1,680,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.29. Cigna has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $212.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cigna will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cigna by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 425,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $488,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 11.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,428,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,701,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,852,000 after acquiring an additional 146,746 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

