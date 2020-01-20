CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CCC traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,935,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $243.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CHURCHILL CAP C/SH will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

