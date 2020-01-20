ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Sells $645,689.11 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 15,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $645,689.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,736.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCXI traded up $2.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,048. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

