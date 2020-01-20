ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Sells $1,243,300.17 in Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,243,300.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,298,874 shares in the company, valued at $94,276,822.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ChemoCentryx stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.66. 1,423,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.46 and a beta of 2.28.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

