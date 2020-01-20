Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.68

Centuria Industrial Reit (ASX:CIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.68 ($2.61) and last traded at A$3.67 ($2.60), with a volume of 97310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.67 ($2.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.51 and a 200-day moving average of A$3.34.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Centuria Industrial Reit’s payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX: CIP) offers investors a chance to invest in industrial property via a listed property trust. CIP is Australia's largest ASX listed income focused industrial investment vehicle and is included in the S&P ASX300 index. CIP owns a portfolio of 37 high quality industrial assets with a value of $1 billion, the properties are located in key metropolitan locations throughout Australia.

