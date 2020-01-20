Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £92,000 in Stock

Centralnic Group PLC (LON:CNIC) insider Donald Baladasan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £92,000 ($121,020.78).

Donald Baladasan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centralnic Group alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Donald Baladasan sold 50,000 shares of Centralnic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £46,000 ($60,510.39).

Shares of Centralnic Group stock opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Monday. Centralnic Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 76.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.97. The firm has a market cap of $168.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36.

CentralNic Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Enterprise divisions. The Wholesale division offers domain names and sells them through an integrated network of retailers. The Retail division sells and manages domain names and related services directly to Internet users.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Centralnic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centralnic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.