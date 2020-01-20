CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) has been given a C$65.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

CCL.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$71.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE CCL.B traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$58.02. 72,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.67. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$52.03 and a one year high of C$68.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.26.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.87, for a total value of C$541,663.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,721,613.30. Also, Director Donald G. Lang sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.70, for a total transaction of C$75,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$853,960. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,960 shares of company stock worth $1,475,329.

CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

