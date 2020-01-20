Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $193.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce sales of $193.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the lowest is $190.30 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $174.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $743.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.00 million to $745.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $813.10 million, with estimates ranging from $805.00 million to $820.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,198,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 116.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,674,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 900,264 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 31.5% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,477,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after buying an additional 353,885 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 212,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after buying an additional 135,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

CWST stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. 298,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,909. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

