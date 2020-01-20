Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives $98.33 Average PT from Analysts

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,896 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 23.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Calavo Growers by 89.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.73. 132,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,129. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $90.21.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.