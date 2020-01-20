BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Stock Price Up 4.5%

BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCUCY)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $21.96, approximately 3,369 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRUNELLO CUCINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories in Italy, Europe, North America, Greater China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including knitwear, coats and jackets, top wear, dresses, shirts, trousers, skirts, travelwear, footwear, small leather goods, bags, and accessories; men's collection, such as knitwear, coats and jackets, blazers, suits, top wear, shirts, trousers, travelwear, footwear, bags, small leather goods, and accessories; and lifestyle products, such as dining, home studio, leisure time, and others.

