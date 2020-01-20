Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BEP. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 384,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,223. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.29 and a beta of 0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 47,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,094,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,057,000 after buying an additional 454,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

