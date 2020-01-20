Brokerages Set Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) PT at $13.96

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,902,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Vale has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 20.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

