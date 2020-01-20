Brokerages Set Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $337.97

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $341.76.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $510.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $547.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,134,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

