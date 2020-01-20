Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen began coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 942,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,415. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Adelphi Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,650,000 after buying an additional 1,060,174 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,458,000 after purchasing an additional 724,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,866,000 after acquiring an additional 229,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,333,000 after buying an additional 411,338 shares during the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

