Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $56.00

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.63. 330,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,546. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,404,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

