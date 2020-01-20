Brokerages Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $388.61

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $389.83.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $349.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $385.94. 846,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,070. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total transaction of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

