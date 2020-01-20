Brokerages Set Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $120.20

Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.20.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Post in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.06. 338,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,347. Post has a 12-month low of $91.14 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.29.
Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Post will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
