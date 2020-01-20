Brokerages Set Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) PT at $26.00

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE MYOV traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. 753,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Myovant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.02.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $41,928.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. 3.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 87.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

