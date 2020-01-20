Brokerages Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target at $21.88

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.49 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.78 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,243,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 197,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

