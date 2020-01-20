Brokerages Set Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) PT at $48.62

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.62.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $48.00 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,902.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after purchasing an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 15,909,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,313. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

