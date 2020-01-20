Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce $341.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.10 million and the lowest is $332.60 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $429.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Olympic Steel
Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
