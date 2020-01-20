Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to announce $341.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.10 million and the lowest is $332.60 million. Olympic Steel reported sales of $429.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olympic Steel.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 36,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $176.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 2.27. Olympic Steel has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,522,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.