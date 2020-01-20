Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 157.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE ASC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 272,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,596. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.30. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 17,931.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $74,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 209,200.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

