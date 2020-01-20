Brokerages Expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $834.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will post $834.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $831.19 million and the highest is $837.10 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $840.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

AIT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. 161,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $68.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 500.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.