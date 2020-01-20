Brokerages Anticipate Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of -$2.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will report earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.86) and the highest is ($2.14). Wayfair reported earnings of ($1.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 134.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($7.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($8.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.90) to ($6.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.52.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,208. 33.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 1,580,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,566. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. Wayfair has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $173.72. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

