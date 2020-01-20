Brokerages Anticipate Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to Post -$0.55 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) to announce ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tocagen’s earnings. Tocagen reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Tocagen will report full year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tocagen.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

TOCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tocagen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tocagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Tocagen during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tocagen by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOCA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.79. Tocagen has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

