Brokerages Anticipate Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.94.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7,920.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,099,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985,980 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,436,000 after purchasing an additional 734,404 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,637,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 719.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after purchasing an additional 468,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.31. 4,385,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,268. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.18.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

