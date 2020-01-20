Brokerages Anticipate GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is $0.28. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.33) to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $715.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.26 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 95.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 139,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,760. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $229.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.58.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.