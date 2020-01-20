Brokerages Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will post $30.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.10 million and the lowest is $28.11 million. Catchmark Timber Trust reported sales of $22.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year sales of $107.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.72 million to $108.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $109.50 million, with estimates ranging from $105.43 million to $111.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 48.74% and a negative net margin of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 million.

CTT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Catchmark Timber Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. 135,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,880. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $550.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 23,090 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 601,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

