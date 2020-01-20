Bottos (BTO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.79 million and $594,045.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bottos has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bit-Z, OTCBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.05753358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128369 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OTCBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

