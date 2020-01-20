BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.86 ($63.79).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded down €0.26 ($0.30) on Wednesday, reaching €50.49 ($58.71). 1,776,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company has a 50 day moving average of €51.98 and a 200 day moving average of €46.12.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

