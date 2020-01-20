bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Svb Leerink raised shares of bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.56.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $98.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average is $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $71.42 and a 52-week high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,376 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 158,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 32.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.