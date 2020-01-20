Bloom Market Cap Achieves $1.84 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Bloom has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $34.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000394 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03628410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00200939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00129286 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, TOPBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

