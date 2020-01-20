Bitradio Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Bitradio has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $127,895.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,274,915 coins and its circulating supply is 8,274,911 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.