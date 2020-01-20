BitNewChain (BTN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.92 Million

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, BitNewChain has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $3,227.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (CRYPTO:BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

