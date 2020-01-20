Bitether (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,387.00

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Bitether has a total market capitalization of $88,819.00 and approximately $9,387.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitether has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitether token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00320532 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011441 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002314 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012118 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Bitether (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitether is bitether.org

Bitether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

