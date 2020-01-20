BitcoinHD Market Cap Achieves $34.43 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be bought for about $6.02 or 0.00068950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and BitMart. BitcoinHD has a total market capitalization of $34.43 million and approximately $13.40 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 76.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.03098372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198977 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030058 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,977,860 coins and its circulating supply is 5,721,411 coins. The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

