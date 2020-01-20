Bitcoin Private 1-Day Volume Tops $235.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $565,222.00 and $235.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Exrates, Nanex and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00577470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00122762 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00126081 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000820 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000311 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,811,707 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,161 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TOPBTC and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

