Bill.com Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com’s (NYSE:BILL) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Bill.com had issued 9,823,529 shares in its initial public offering on December 12th. The total size of the offering was $216,117,638 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. Bill.com has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $43.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bill.com stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

