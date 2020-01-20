Berenberg Bank Lowers Ricardo (LON:RCDO) to Sell

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.13) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 550 ($7.23). Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of Ricardo stock opened at GBX 781 ($10.27) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.10 million and a PE ratio of 21.17. Ricardo has a 12-month low of GBX 572 ($7.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 828 ($10.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 744.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 701.11.

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

