Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the programmable devices maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on XLNX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.38.

XLNX traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,653. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xilinx by 1,957.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,529 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $326,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,785 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,999 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $164,468,000 after acquiring an additional 317,336 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Xilinx by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,281,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $151,068,000 after acquiring an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Xilinx by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,096,352 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $129,282,000 after acquiring an additional 80,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

