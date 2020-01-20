Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.93 ($11.55) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.95. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1-year high of €10.96 ($12.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

