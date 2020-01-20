Barclays Analysts Give Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) a €12.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.48 ($12.19).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €9.93 ($11.55) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.95. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1-year high of €10.96 ($12.74). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

